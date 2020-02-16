Intolerable sound pollution in Chattogram



Air and sound pollution in Chittagong city has reached an intolerable level, making the city dwellers suffer from different complicated diseases.





Air pollution caused by emission of black smokes from unfit vehicles and dust from open space result in the increase of bronchitis, asthma and respiratory related diseases among the city dwellers for years.Physicians fear that if the situation continues, respiratory diseases will increase manifold among the city residents.





Besides, people of different strata in Chittagong are passing hard time tolerating sound pollution created by the hydraulic horns of vehicles, power generators and wielding engineering workshops located in and around residential areas.Experts said sound pollutions had reached nearly 200 decibel (dB) against its tolerable level of 60 (dB).





Meanwhile, environmentalists said air pollution from thousands of unfit vehicles reached 100 percent against 65 percent, the maximum tolerable level of Hartridge Smoke Unit (HSU).ENT specialist Dr Abdus Sattar said continuous sound pollution might deafen the children as well as the adults.





According to government guidelines, wielding engineering and lead machines, iron factories and generators must be set up at least one kilometre away from residences and power generators must be set up underground, which remain unheeded.





Over 32,000 unfit light and heavy vehicles have been plying the roads of Chittagong division without fitness certificates, which emit black smokes, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Chittagong office source said.





Mizanur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner (traffic), said the unfit vehicles not only polluted air and sound but also contributed to traffic jams and road accidents.He underscored the need for combined efforts by the traffic department and BRTA to check the vehicles.



