Basanta Utsav celebrated in Cox'sbazar

Visitors seen enjoying their Bansanta Utsav in Cox's Bazar sea beach. -AA



Pahela Falgun, the first day of Spring in the Bengali month of Falgun, was celebrated in Cox's bazaar . Young girls and boys wearing dazzling dresses enthusiastically joined various functions .





Tourism capital Cox's Bazar Sea Beach is now paved into the footsteps of millions of tourists to enjoy basanto utsav's holiday by ignoring the hostile weather. Older tourists coming out of the blue waterside of the sea.





Some of them are swimming in the sea. I am doing it. Someone took pictures of himself. Someone else is still camping pictures of the loved ones. Someone in the rain stops in the river, walking around the beach and walking around the sea. Out of the country, people from different parts of the country, including friends and friends, are coming to Cox's Bazar with various types of buses, microbus, aircrafts, buses and buses.





Because of this, the world's longest beach in the country has become the world's longest beach beach walk. This smile has caused the face of local businessmen. the beach has been seen, millions of tourists are crowding in Cox's Bazar beach beach to spend basanto utsov. Tourists' overcrowded crowds at all the points of the beach, ignoring the weather and stopped the weather.





Many people get extra pleasure in this rain. In addition to the main beach, inner rocky beach, Pahari Jharna Himchari, Dulhajara Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Ramu Buddhist temple, Maheshkhali's Adinath temple also witnessed tourism. In the sunny waterside of the Blue Sea, away from the mechanics of city life, there is a continuous journey between the waves and the thrill of joy.





Their felicity is the world's longest sea beach. Some tourists visiting Cox's Bazar said that it is very nice to come to Cox's Bazar on basanto utsav. The rain and the sea are giving us one. I enjoy the utsov.





Falgun is the eleventh month in the Bengali calendar and the first month of the season, Spring, the king of all the six seasons that brings back warm sunshine, budding flowers and dancing of birds. The first of Falgun is known as Pahela Falgun and usually falls on February 14 of the Gregorian calendar.After the dryness of winter, new leaves start to come out again and the nature adorns the branches with new colorful flowers such as shimul, polash and marigold.





Clad in yellow, orange and other bright colours that symbolise the Bangla season Bashanto (Spring), the people are in line for welcoming the season with a myriad of flowers, poems, songs and dances.







The season spreads through the next month, Chaitra, the last month of Bengali year. The Spring's flowers such as shimul, polash, marigold are being worn by women, who adorn themselves with 'Bashonti' clothing - mostly in yellow, orange and red.





The celebration of Basanta Utsav contributes to the colour palette of February. Pahela Falgun, the day when the Bengali spring season ushers in, makes yellow the only wearable for those who want to participate in the seasonal festivity.





February has traditionally been linked with black and white of Ekushey the somber colours that symbolise resistance to an attempted marginalization of our mother tongue. In the last three decades, February has appropriated two more colours as its own proving the vibrancy and adaptability of Bengali culture.





The dash of yellow that adorns the first day of Falgun (which falls in February) is followed by the revelation of red hearts on February 14. Both celebrations became popular in Bangladesh in the early 90s, when following a mass upsurge, democracy was restored from a military mortuary through the removal of a vertical leadership that restricted freedom of expressions.







There has ever since a continual desire for occasions where people can connect at a horizontal level to form a type of community that will subsume their lived experience and changed reality. The economic growth allowed more and more people to look for events that will give them breaks from their daily routines. The participatory mood defined the new mode of celebration as it incorporated a tradition that dates back to Rabindranath Tagore.





Tagore appropriated the concept of joy and brotherhood that he saw in the Hindu celebration of Holi and initiated Basanta Utsav on the day of Dol Purnima (Full moon day of Falgun). At Santiniketan, he did not limit Basanta Utsav to the mythical celebration of the triumph of good over evil. The poet-sage rather focused on the change in nature, and its shaping influence on our cultural and spiritual identity.





However, while across the border Basanta Utsav still maintains Holi like fervour including throwing of dyed powder onto each other, here in Bangladesh, the celebration has assumed a measured mixture of carefree revelry and careful reflection on the other categories of our national identity.





The choice to wear yellow or to rejoice in cultural performances that express seasonal change allows one to become a part of a community with shared interests. Yellow is a color associated with turmeric, a herbal spice that is supposed to be antiseptic and has symbolic nuance of prosperity as it is the color of the sun. The local espousal of yellow stands in contrast to the jaundiced connotation in some western cultures.







Embracing yellow on Pahela Falgun at a time when nature is all abloom does not therefore require rejection of other categories of color, including that of religion. Basanta after all is all about opening up to the new.







The choices and decisions to make yellow a cultural icon may not be as spontaneous as it seems. Basanta Utsav and its colorful markers are not simply limited to the lyrical opening of window to let the southern wind come in. While the songs of such sentiment still fill in the air, on Pahela Falgun people from all walks of life form a society of the spectacle.







What then motivates this group to come out and celebrate? Is it a desire for making deep connections that will forge a national culture? Or is it a superficial desire to be part of a visual feast that can be captured in images and shared before a virtual community? Well, nature is changing! Does it matter if you capture its color with the pores of your skin or the pixels of your phones?

Leave Your Comments