Plot to attack politicians, Muslims unearthed in Germany

12 men arrested; 13 locations raided in six German states. -AFP



Police in Germany arrested twelve men, including one of its own officers, in a nationwide probe into an extreme-right group suspected of planning attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and Muslims, state interior ministry sources and prosecutors said on Friday.





The arrests followed raids, some by heavily-armed special units, which hit 13 locations in six German states.The four prime suspects planned to spark "a civil war-like situation... via as yet undefined attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and people of Muslim faith," federal prosecutors said in a statement.A further eight suspects were alleged to have agreed to "financially support the group, provide it with weapons or take part in future attacks".





The twelve included a police officer previously suspended over suspicions he had links to the far-right, a source at the interior ministry in North-Rhine Westphalia state said, though it was not immediately clear if he was one of the prime suspects.From its founding in September 2019, the group's ultimate aim was "to shake the state and social order in Germany and in the end to overturn it", investigators believe.





In order to plan their attacks, the group allegedly held regular meetings which were coordinated and organized by two of the main suspects, named only as Werner S. and Tony E. The suspects, all of whom are German citizens, also communicated using messenger apps.Investigators launched Friday's raids to determine whether the suspects already had weapons or other supplies that could be used in an attack.





The twelve men are set to appear before a court soon to hear whether they will be imprisoned on remand.German authorities have turned increased attention to the country's underground extreme right scene since the murder of conservative local politician Walter Luebcke last June and an October attack on a synagogue in eastern city Halle.



Suspects arrested in both cases have ties to the extreme right. According to Spiegel magazine, police discovered several weapons in Friday's raids, including one self-made "slam gun" similar to the one used in the Halle attack.





Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced in December 600 new posts across the federal police and domestic security services to track far-right extremist threats, citing a growing danger. At the time, federal police said they had identified 48 people on the extreme right as "dangerous" individuals who could carry out an attack.









---AFP, Berlin

Leave Your Comments