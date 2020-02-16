



Meghnad Saha was an eminent Indian astrophysicist who gave the world the theory of ionization which explained the origin of stellar spectra. By becoming one of the world's most renowned scientists of his time, Meghnad Saha came a long way from his humble beginnings in a small village.But the brilliant and hard working boy never gave up and rose to the heights of fame and glory through his unrelenting dedication and commitment towards science.







Fate also played a role in his development as a scientist as he had the good fortune of being taught by prestigious teachers like Jagadish Chandra Bose and Prafulla Chandra Ray. He passed his college exams with honours and found a job in the University College of Science, Calcutta. He died of a heart attack on 16 February 1956.

