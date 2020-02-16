M A G Osmani





Muhammad Ataul Goni Osmani also known as Bongobir (the Hero of Bengal), was a Bengali military leader. He served as commander-in-chief of Bangladesh Forces during the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence. Osmani's career spanned five decades, beginning with service in the British Indian Army in 1939. He fought in Burma during World War II, and served in the Pakistan Army until 1967.







Osmani was appointed head of the Bengali armed resistance in 1971 by the Provisional Government of Bangladesh, and he is regarded as the founder of the Bangladesh Armed Forces. Osmani retired from the Army in 1972. Osmani entered politics in independent Bangladesh, serving as a member of parliament and cabinet minister in the government of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He resigned from the government after opposing the creation of BAKSAL. He died on 16 February 1984.



