



Bijoy Sarkar (born Bijay Krishna Adhikari ) was a Bangladeshi poet, baul singer, lyricist and composer . Sarkar was born on 20 February 1903 in Dumdi village, Jessore District, British India (now Narail District, Bangladesh).







He studied at Tabra Primary School, taught there briefly, later worked as a rent collector, and participated in stage performance and folk songs. In 1925, he joined Manohar Sarkar from Gopalganj and Rajendranath Sarkar. Sarkar was awarded the Ekushey Padak, Bangladesh's highest civilian award for contribution in the field of arts, posthumously in 2013.

