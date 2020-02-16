Valentine's Day is about more than romance





With February comes pink hearts, red roses and excessive sugar consumption. Valentine's Day celebrates love, or at least the love typically depicted as stereotypical romantic comedy dramatic swooning love. However, Valentine's Day needn't only celebrate romantic love: people should take the opportunity to celebrate all kinds of love.





The focus on romantic love for Valentine's day erases the love we feel for others and also excludes people who don't feel romantic attraction or who aren't in romantic relationships. Romantic relationships are not the end-all-be-all of happiness: friendships result in high levels of intimacy, companionship, stability and trust according to "The Development of Romantic Relationships in Adolescence" by Candice Feiring.





The love and stability that friends afford each other deserves to be celebrated as much as the love and stability afforded to significant others, and Valentine's day is the perfect time to show that appreciation, as the holiday is a celebration of love.Broadening the celebration of Valentine's day also allows people who are traditionally excluded enjoy festivities.







Celebrating Valentine's in a strictly romantic manner excludes aromantic and aromantic-spectrum people, whose lack of romantic attraction may feel alienated during a time when romantic attraction defines the season. Alloromantic single people, who do feel romantic attraction but currently are not in a relationship, may also feel excluded during Valentine's day because of its exclusive romantic nature.





Finally, not all romantic relationships deserve celebration. Relationship difficulties are the most common reason for seeking therapy in adults, and perpetration of relationship violence peaks around age 20 according to the National Institute of Justice.







Painting all relationships as the ideal goal for people, especially during Valentine's day, erases the negative effects that relationships can produce. Expanding the holiday to include more than romantic relationships would lessen the romanticizing of romantic relationships and thus put less pressure on those in unhealthy relationships to remain in that relationship.





Younger generations already expand Valentine's day beyond its previous romantic symbolism. According to a survey conducted by Edible Arrangements, many people already celebrate Valentine's Day beyond romantic relationships. 45 percent of respondents gave gifts to parents and extended family, and 62 percent gave gifts to their children.





Furthermore, 57 percent of generation Y - defined as being between ages 18 and 34 - consider the holiday less romantic than previous generations, a third of whom calling it "all-inclusive," meaning that they celebrate with friends and family.





Valentine's day celebrates love, and celebrations are better when more people can join the festivities. So make Valentine's Day better and more inclusive by including friends, family and other loved ones in the holiday. We love more people than our significant others, and everyone we love is as worthy of celebration as our partners.





