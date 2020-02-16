Dhaka-Rome economic relations to widen





The least developed countries (LDCs) in the world are on a race to strengthen decades-old relations with developed economies. The developed countries truly keep enormous capacity to change the economic fate of LDCs.





The countries having sustained economic growth are now expressing interest to do business with lower middle- income countries depending on congenial business environment. So, to move forward with current GDP growth rate, Bangladesh now needs to talk with prime ministers of different countries regarding enhancing of trade activities.





Bangladesh basically in last ten years performed better in respect of economic growth. But, in recent times the country requires huge volume of foreign capital for its hundred (100) Special Economic Zones (SEZs). A few countries- China, Japan among others have agreed to invest here.







Upon continuous request of our visionary Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the foreign entrepreneurs have started landing in Bangladesh with a good amount of capital. I think if our prime minister might talk with country heads of viable economies in the world, the wheel of our economy never stops.







Prime minister Sheikh Hasina went to a European country- Italy on a four- day official visit at the invitation of her Italian premier - Giuseppe Conte. During stay in Rome - the capital city of Italy, Sheikh Hasina sat with Giuseppe Conte where she sought cooperation in terms of bolstering trade ties.





In the meeting Bangladesh and Italy have agreed to further strengthen economic partnership stressing the importance of an ever more intense cooperation between the European Union ( EU) and Bangladesh in the areas of trade and development. The two prime ministers also acknowledged the importance of the "Everything but Arms" preferential tariff regime the EU has been allowing for Bangladeshi exports to the European market.







In the bilateral talks, Bangladesh has sought Italy's support for preferential access for its commodities to the EU market even after the country's graduation from Least Developed Country ( LDC) status.





The Italian premier finally showed interest in the cooperation of energy and defense sectors. The talks ended with promising to celebrate a series of cultural events on the occasion of 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Italy and Bangladesh scheduled to take place in 2022.







Truly speaking Italy became frustrated over killings of 7 Italian nationals in Holey Artisan attack in Dhaka in 2016. Immediately after taking speedy actions against killers, Italy began to love Bangladesh like before. Diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Italy is really admirable.







Following good relations between two countries, Italy had been contributing much on our economy in respect of employing Bangladeshi people as workers since 2002. In 2018-2019, among top 30 remittance sender countries, Italy ranked 9th. In the said fiscal year, a total of $ 757.88 million came in Bangladesh as remittance from Italy.







According to Bangladesh Bank (BB), European Union (EU) accounted for 59 percent of total export receipts in July- September, 2019 by getting $ 4528 million as export receipts. A total of $ 248 million was injected in Bangladesh economy in exchange of export receipts from Italy in above stated period indicating that Italy is a good trading partner of Bangladesh.







Around $ 227 million from India, $ 211 million from Japan , $ 251 million from Netherlands, $ 255 million from Canada, $ 201 million from Denmark and $ 155 million from Sweden recorded as export receipts in the period. So, Italy had been playing a key role in bolstering our economy by allowing Bangladeshi products since long.







On the contrary, import figures from Italy are not fat at all that is good sign for Bangladesh economy. A total of $ 586.1 million as import payments was made during 2018-2019 period only 1.1 percent of total import payments.







In recent visit to Italy, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina strongly should have raised the issues on employment of Bangladeshi people as wage earners. In current moment, there is no alternative to send people abroad since Bangladesh economy now needs foreign remittance to bolster foreign exchange reserve that is badly required to make payments of imports.





Bureau of Manpower and Employment and Training ( BMET) in its website said a total of 55, 520 people are working in Italy. So, the need for enhancing the wage earners' number in Italy is needed to take our economy forward. Female workers in Italy are only 464- BMET said. In 2018-19, workers from Malaysia sent remittance $ 1197.63 million, $ 1175.63 million from UK, $ 1842.86 from USA where only $ 757.88 million from Italy.





In respect of Foreign Direct Investment, Italy did not perform better earlier. After Holey Artisan incident held in Dhaka, the rush of Italian business people in Bangladesh began to decrease alarmingly. So, the state has a role to ensure security for foreign people involved in different sectors across the country. Bangladesh has sheltered more 1.2 million Rohingya people with providing basic facilities.







The much-discussed Rohingya issue regarding their safe return to their home land was not placed during talks. Rather, Italian premier praised the role of Sheikh Hasina and pledged to give one (1) million euro to the UNHCR for the Rohingya refugee. If European Union comes forward to solve Rohingya problem shortly, Bangladesh would be benefited.



If Italian premier Giuseppe Conte visits Bangladesh during Mujib Borsho ( March 17, 2020 - March 26, 2021) , Bangladesh should raise some burning issues on hiring Bangladeshi people as workers alongside allowing made in Bangladesh products in Italy to spur our economic development. Historically, I never Italy's role because Italy is one of the first European countries which recognized Bangladesh on February 12, 1972 soon after being liberated.





Md Mazadul Hoque is a banker and analyst of

economic affairs.

