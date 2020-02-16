'Efficient teachers needed for sustainable dev'



Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque has said that efficient teachers are needed for sustainable development in the country.He came up with the remarks while addressing a function in Dhanbari upazila of Tangail on Saturday.





The minister said, "Not only the infrastructural development, there is no alternative to quality education for sustainable development of the country." Dr Abdur Razzaque, also a presidium member of the ruling Awami League, said, "Bangladesh has seen tremendous development. The country has earned fame across the globe under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

