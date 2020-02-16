'BD won't accept ISIS member Shamima'



Reiterating the country's firm stance against militancy, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday turned down any possibility of accepting British citizen Shamima Begum, who moved from London to Syria earlier to join ISIS. "Bangladesh will not accept British citizen and ISIS member Shamima Begum.







She has no relation with Bangladesh," he said while replying to a question from journalists in the afternoon in Sylhet. Earlier Momen attended a stipend distribution program organized by Muazzem Fatema Trust at a community center in Sylhet city.



Not only Shamima, anyone involved in militancy will not be allowed to enter the country, Momen said.The government of the United Kingdom revoked the citizenship of Shamima Begum because of her radicalization in line with the ISIS outfit in Syria.Recently, she lost the initial stage of her appeal against the Home Office's decision to revoke her United Kingdom citizenship.





About bringing back the Bangladeshi students staying in China, the foreign minister said none of the Bangladeshi students staying in China was infected with novel coronavirus."We, however, trying to collect more information in this regard and will bring back the remaining students in phases," he added.





Sylhet City Awami League President Masuk Uddin Ahmed and General Secretary Professor Jakir Hossain were present on the occasion, among others.Later, Momen joined a drama staging and a reception to dignitaries here.Earlier, he joined a milad mahfil seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of his parents - Abu Ahmad Abdul Hafiz and Syeda Shahar Banu Chowdhury - at his city residence here.





His elder brothers- former Finance Minister AMA Muhith and former secretary Dr AK Abdul Mobin - addressed the program.Family members, social, political and professional organizations' leaders joined the program.





