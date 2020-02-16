Follow Bangabandhu's ideology Jabbar urges youths



Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar has urged youths to follow the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a developed and prosperous nation.





He came up with the call while addressing as the chief guest the annual prize-giving ceremony of Bogura Kortoya Multimedia School and College in Bogura on Saturday. The minister said, "The youths should follow the life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to play roles for the development of the country."







Jabbar said, "Bangladesh is no more a bottomless basket. Our country has moved ahead of India and Pakistan today. Bangladesh is ahead of many Asian countries in economic and IT sectors."





He also said there is no alternative to information technology to build a developed nation."Young generation cannot be kept away from information technology but they should be careful about its negative sides," he added.





Leave Your Comments