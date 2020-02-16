'Spring brings peace and happiness in one's life'



Parliament members were not also away from welcoming 'Basanto' as they celebrated the festival led by Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Saturday.





Speaking briefly on the occasion, the Speaker said Spring will bring lasting peace, joy and happiness in everyone's life, reports BSS. Bangladesh is a country of six seasons, she said adding that the nature is aesthetically pleasing and abounds in colors and soothing beauty to welcome the Spring.





Flowers are blossoming and birds are signing to signify the season, Dr. Shirin said while inaugurating the `Spring Celebration and Pitha Festival' at Parliament Members' Club. Chief Whip and President of Parliament Members' Club Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury and it's ABM Tajul Islam, MP spoke at the function.





Among others, Deputy Speaker Md. Fazle Rabbi Miah, National Parliament Whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini,MP , National Parliament Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury,MP and Chairmen of different parliamentary standing committees Parliament Secretariat, were also present.





Leave Your Comments