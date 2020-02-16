AL picks Rezaul for CCC polls and Mohiuddin for Dhaka 10



Awami League has nominated Rezaul Karim Chowdhury joint general secretary of Chittagong city unit of the party, to contest the Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) mayoral election. The ruling party also nominated former president of BGMEA and FBCCI Md Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin) for the by-polls to Dhaka 10 constituency.





Besides, Umme Kulsum Smrity has been chosen for Gaibandha 3 by-election while Shahin Chakladar for Jessore 6, Amirul Islam Milon for Bagerhat 4 and Sahadara Mannan for Bogra 1 by-polls.





The decisions were taken at a joint meeting of Awami League Parliamentary Board (ALPB) and Local Government Nomination Board meeting.The party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting at her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka on Saturday.







By-elections to Gaibandha 3, Bagerhat 4, and Dhaka 10 constituencies will be held on March 21. As per the schedules announced by the Election Commission on February 6, the deadline for the submission of nomination paper is February 19, while the date for scrutinizing the nomination papers is February 23, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is February 29.





The commission is likely to announce the polls schedules for the CCC election, and Bogra 1 and Jessore 6 parliamentary by-polls on Sunday. The Gaibandha 3 and Bagerhat 4 constituencies fell vacant following the death of Awami League MPs Dr M Eunus Ali Sarkar and Dr Mozammel Hossain.





The Dhaka 10 fell vacant as Awami League MP Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 to contest the Dhaka South City Corporation election.The Bogra 1 and Jessore 6 constituencies fell vacant following the death of Awami League MPs Abdul Mannan and Ismat Ara Sadique.









