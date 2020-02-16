BNP doing nasty politics over Khaleda's illness: Hanif



Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif has said BNP is doing nasty politics over the illness of its chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia to frustrate the government.He came up with the remarks while addressing a program on Dhaka University campus on Saturday.







Hanif said, "BNP leaders are staging drama over the illness of Begum Zia without applying for her release on parole."Dhaka University Students' Association of Chuadanga (DUSAC) arranged the function at Habibullah Conference Hall of Business Studies Faculty on DU campus.





State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Chuadanga-1 constituency MP Solaiman Haque Joarder Selun, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam, journalist Ahmed Pipul and DUSAC General Secretary Abdus Salam, among others, were present on the occasion.







DUSAC President Najmul Hossain Sujan chaired it.Hanif said the BNP leaders are out to spread misleading information to tarnish the image of the government.





"If you think that Begum Zia should be taken abroad for better treatment, you should follow the legal procedure and apply for her release on parole. Without doing so, you should not do nasty politics over her illness," he said.The AL leader said neither Awami League nor the government sent Begum Zia to jail.





