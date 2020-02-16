Battling coronavirus: China must keep economic, social order



China must make every effort to maintain economic and social control as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, and avoid causing panic that could lead to secondary "disasters," President Xi Jinping told senior officials earlier this month. Reuters reported this week that Xi had warned officials on Feb 3 that efforts to contain the new coronavirus had gone too far, threatening the economy.





Those comments came days before Beijing rolled out measures to soften the blow.The epidemic has become a major test for Xi in how to balance stamping out the epidemic with protecting an economy already growing at its slowest in nearly three decades.





His Feb 3 speech to the Politburo's Standing Committee was published in full by the leading Communist Party theoretical journal Qiushi on Saturday (Feb 15). It showed how Xi had urged officials to roll out policies to support the economy even as they worked to control the spread of the coronavirus.





In the speech, he said that the epidemic, which has killed more than 1,500 people and infected over 66,000 so far, was impacting the economy, especially service industries. Actions needed to be taken to maintain China's industrial chain and encourage enterprises to resume production, he said.





China "still has to adhere to this year's economic and social development goals", Xi said in the speech.He also said it was necessary to increase financial support, such as preferential policies for loan interest rates and terms, and get migrant workers in major industries back to work.









---Reuters

