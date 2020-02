Leave Your Comments

Latest News

Former minister and Awami League MP from Gazipur-3 constituency advocate Rahmat Ali passed away on Sunday morning.He was 76.Rahmat, also the advisory committee member of Awami League, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital around 7:30am, the ruling party said in a press release.He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.Ruling party leaders have issued messages mourning his death.