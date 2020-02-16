Air Quality Index: Dhaka ranks 2nd worst

Leave Your Comments

Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka ranked second among cities with worst air quality on Sunday morning.It had an AQI score of 263 at 08:19am. The air was classified as ‘very unhealthy’.Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar and India’s Kolkata occupied the first and third spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 359 and 223 respectively.When the AQI value is between 201 and 300, the entire population is more likely to be affected. In this situation, children are advised to limit outdoor activities.