Flight operations resumed after 12 hours of disruption at Shah Amanat International Airport on Sunday morning due to dense fog.





Akhter Mahbub Hossain, acting director of the airport, said flight operations were disrupted since 9pm on Saturday due to poor visibility.





Flight operations resumed at 9am in the morning, he added.





During the disruption, six flights returned to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and landed there, he added.

