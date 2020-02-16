bKash distributes books among underprivileged children at Book Fair





bKash, a mobile financial service, has distributed books among underprivileged children at Amar Ekushey Book Fair on Sunday.





Ruku, Munni, Asma, Rajib, Ankhi and others from Mirpur branch of the underprivileged children's school Obhizatrik came to the book fair and received their books.





bKash handed over the books to these students at its book collection booth.





Through Obhizatrik Foundation, bKash will provide 5,000 books to various institutions including underprivileged children's schools, primary schools, libraries and old-age homes.





There is an option for readers at the fair to participate in this book giving programme. Anyone can donate new or old books at the book collection booth.





Chief Marketing Officer of bKash Mir Nawbut Ali said, “There’s no alternative to reading books for enlightenment. It’s more important for children to build a future. We’ll be able to provide more books to the readers, including underprivileged children, if we can collect a good number of books from people visiting the fair.”





Ahmed Imtiaz Jami, founder of Obhizatrik Foundation said the school for the underprivileged children lacks a well-equipped library, noting that it would be really helpful if the people come forward.





Apart from the book giving programme, bKash is offering 10 percent instant cashback on payment while purchasing books throughout the fair. Any customer can avail maximum cashback of Tk 300 during the campaign period.

