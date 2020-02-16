Mahmudullah rested, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali new faces for Zimbabwe Test









Veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad has been rested while pacer Hasan Mahmud and middle-order batsman Yasir Ali have earned maiden call to national Test team for one-off Test against Zimbabwe starting from February 22 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.





Meanwhile, Zimbabwe national cricket team arrived Dhaka on Saturday evening to play a full-fledged series comprising one-Test, three ODIs and two T20Is.





Zimbabwe will play seven Tests this year. Before heading to the main series, Zimbabwe will play a two-day practice game at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishthan (BKSP).





The series will begin with the one-off Test beginning on February 22 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. After that, both teams will travel to Sylhet to play the ODI series.





The ODIs will be held on March 1st, 3rd, and 6th, while the other two will be played on March 3, and 6 at Sylhet International Stadium.





The first two matches of the ODI series will begin at 1pm while the last one will start at 2pm.





After that, the two-match T20Is series will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 9 and 11. Both the matches will begin at 6pm.





Bangladesh Squad:MominulHaque (Captain), TamimIqbal, Saif Hassan, NajmulHossainShanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, MdMithun, Litton Das, Taijul Islam, Abu JayedRahi, NayeemHasan, EbadatHossain, Taskin Ahmed, MehidyHasanMiraz, MustafizurRahman, Hasan Mahmud, YasiraliChowdhury.





Zimbabwe Squad: Brendan Taylor, Chris Mpofu, Regis Chakabva, TimycenMaruma, Craig Ervine (c), Kevin Kasuza, TinotendaMutombodzi, SikandarRaza, Carl Mumba, Donald Tiripano, Prince Masvaure, Victor Nyauchi, AinsleyNdlovu, Charlton Tshuma, Brian Mudzinganyama

