6.6 kg of heroin, stimulants seized in N. Myanmar





Myanmar authorities have seized a large haul of narcotic drugs including 6.6 kg of heroin and 89,300 stimulant tablets in Sagaing region, according to a release from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Sunday.





The confiscation was made by a joint police force in Indaw Township on Friday.





Soap boxes filled with heroin worth 660 million kyats (440,000 U.S. dollars) and stimulants worth 446.5 million kyats (297,666 U.S. dollars) were seized from a car.





The township police filed a case against the suspect who ran away from the scene under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, the release said.





According to a recent release from the President's Office, a total of 971 drug-related cases were logged across Myanmar while 1,503 suspects were charged as of Feb. 8 this year, since the formation of the Drug Activity Special Complaint Department on June 26, 2018.

