HC issues rule on using Bangla date

The High Court on Sunday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why inaction over mandatory use of the Bangla calendar’s date alongside that of the Gregorian or English calendar on all national days including 21st February would not be declared as illegal.

An HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing of a writ filed by Md Naskar Ali, resident of Damurhuda upazila in Chuadanga district.

Advocate Md Moniruzzaman stood for the petitioner.

The lawyer said that the writ has been filed as the Bangla date always remains neglected in observing different day including national and international.

The court asked to cabinet secretary to respond to the rule within ten days, said the lawyer.