Dr Moyeen seeks ‘situational approach’ for Khaleda’s release

BNP senior leader Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan on Sunday said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia would have been freed by the time had there been a ‘civilised’ government in the country.

“It’s fact that we couldn’t free our leader Khaleda Zia over the last two years. It’s also true that we put in our efforts to free her,” he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader also said their party observed sit-in, token-hunger strike programmes, formed human chains, and staged demonstrations in a peaceful manner demanding their chairperson’s release. “These programmes would have worked to free her, had there been a civilised government.”

Ganotantra Forum arranged the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club demanding Khaleda Zia’s release and her proper treatment.

Dr Moyeen, a BNP standing committee member, said their party must work out a strategy to have Khaleda freed by evaluating the real situation of the present Bangladesh.

“I don’t believe that we’ll be able to free Khaleda Zia by denying the reality of current Bangladesh. It’s the hard reality,” he observed.

The BNP leader alleged that the government has imprisoned Khaleda as it fears her and the country’s people. “She’s convicted in conspiratorial cases by controlling the judiciary.”

Speaking at the programme, Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said Khaleda Zia will not be freed if her party leaders cannot wage a strong movement.

He questioned why BNP leaders are only making various statements and political rhetoric about her release instead of taking to the streets.

“Begum Zia will come out of jail like a star if her party leaders can act properly. Why’re you making statements if you can’t do that? Take strong programmes for carrying out a strong struggle taking the risk of your lives instead of making statements,” Manna said pointing at BNP leaders.

Stating that people suffer the great defat when they lose the mental strength, he questioned whether the BNP leaders get defeated mentally. “BNP is dead if its leaders think Khaleda Zia won’t be able to come out of jail alive.”

Manna said BNP alone can free Khaleda Zia if it wages a strong movement by organising and uniting its crores of supporters.