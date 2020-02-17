Diner Sheshe





"In 2014, we'd both gotten out of relationships with people who didn't want the same things as us. My ex-partner was afraid of commitment and his didn't want to settle down.







After the break-ups, we both pre-occupied ourselves with work and tried to move on. We just knew that we wanted a happy family life with someone who wasn't afraid to love us. It was like we both wanted the exact same things at the exact same time and we hadn't even met!





Then on New Years' eve 2015, I was out with my friends, when I received a text from him for the first time. I found out then, that our families had connected us and that's how he'd gotten my number. The texts continued for a week -- it was just so easy to talk to him! Instantly, I could tell that we wanted the same things. After a week of non-stop conversations and flirting, we obviously wanted to see each other! But he was in the US and I was in Bombay.





He was unlike any guy I'd met -- there was no ego and only humility and honesty. Something in my gut told me that he was the one -- so I booked my tickets to go see him. I was nervous but so thrilled to finally meet him. I remember, he was waiting for me with a bouquet of roses. When we hugged, I just felt complete. Before we knew it, we were kissing in his car and sparks were flying!





In a couple of months, we tied the knot -- we've been married for almost 4 years, and now, we even have our own little human on the way! 2 years ago, we bought our own house here. Life is now everything we ever dreamt of -- a beautiful home with our cute little dog, a perfect work-life balance, random bursts of doing absolutely adorable things together!







Like when I miss Bombay, we make chaat together! And then of course, I'm surprising him on Valentine's Day with this post! Life can be so unexpected -- I remind myself that if I'd lost hope after my first relationship, how would I have ever gotten lucky enough to meet the love of my life?"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

