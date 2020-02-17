Dilder Ahmed joins as Registrar of CUB

Dilder Ahmed





Dilder Ahmed has joined as a Registrar of Canadian University Bangladesh (CUB). Dilder Ahmed is a retired BCS officer. Before joining, Ahmed was an additional secretary to the government and was Chairman of "Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation". Dilder Ahmed obtain his Hons and Master's degree from Chittagong University. He joined in "Bangladesh Civil Service" in 1976 and retired on 31st January 2020.





In his 34 years of service, he had trained in "Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre", Savar;"BCS Higher Law and Administration" course Shahabag, Dhaka; and "Civil Service Training" course in Singapore.







He also obtained training in"Poverty Alleviation: Project Design & Management" course from Manchester University, U.K; "Professional Development Program"from Duke University, USA; "Land Resources Management for Sustainable Develop."from Mahidol University, Thailand and so on.After his retirement, he has joined in CUB on 4th February.

