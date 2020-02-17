Hafiz Sayeed's indictment and its implications

Hafiz Sayeed





A lot of dramatic developments are happening in Pakistan ahead of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review meeting scheduled in Paris from February 16. As part of its optics to be seen as complying FATF imposed restrictions , an anti terror court in Pakistan indicted Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) supremo Hafiz Sayeed and his very close associate, Malik Zafar Iqbal to five and a half years imprisonment.





This looks a hastened action, under compelling pressure, mounted on Pakistan from international quarters. Of late, Pakistan has been making desperate attempts to show to the world that it was serious in repairing its reputation in order to prove that it was taking action against terror funding at LeT's behest.





Whatever, with a very low credibility the world will find it hard to be convinced if Hafiz Sayeed has really been convicted barely three days before the FATF meet. This suspicion is borne out of the fact that in the past, whenever there was global pressure was put on Pakistan, it placed Sayeed under house arrest and as soon as it got forgotten, the terrorist and mastermind of the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008 was released from 'captivity' resuming his terror funding pursuits. Obviously, the state, by implications, has been complicit in his terror related activities.





Therefore, this time the world needs to be extra cautious to see that Hafiz Sayeed completes his term of sentence. Pakistan perhaps doesn't realise that any tacit support to a dreaded terrorist like Sayeed, whose outfit has been used for proxy war and cross border terror acts for its immediate neighbour India, can be equally hazardous to its own security interests.





In fact, Pakistan is pursuing a dangerous Janus faced policy in dealing with the terror menace. It's exporting terror to its neighbouring India while addressing its domestic terror concerns in an altogether different manner.





To gain international credibility to establish its bona fides, Pakistan must change its surreptitious policy. Meanwhile, the US has welcomed the indictment of Hafiz Sayeed but in the same vein, it has called upon Islamabad to ensure a full prosecution and expeditious trial of charges against him. Similar reactions have come from Alice Wells, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia.





Incidentally, Wells was recently in Pakistan and advised it to be cautious in toeing to the Chinese allurement of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor). It may be underlined that Hafiz Sayeed carries a bounty of US dollars ten billions announced earlier by the US. This pinpoints the gravity of the terror threats Sayeed and his outfit had perpetrated in spreading terror and amassing funds in the name of charity but in reality for purposes of terror.





A graduate from the Saud university, Saudi Arabia, Hafeez Sayeed has been a hardened Mujahid and originally from a fundamental religious family. His earlier linkages with Jamaat e Islami (JeI) are well known. He has been cleverly collecting funds in the garb of charity for the Kashmiris.







As is known in the public domain, Jamat ud Dawa (JuD) became active in terror financing using Falah e Insaniyat Foundation as its charity arm. Other channels used in funding terror are Al- Anfal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust and Muaz bin Jabal Trust which are seen in dim light due to their terror nexus and blatant abuse of funds for destructive purposes. There are as many as 29 cases of terror financing pending against them.





While the indictment of Sayeed is a thing to welcome but there is no reason to be unnecessarily euphoric about the development as a patient wait perhaps is called for to see what happens with the FATF decision. In the meantime, anti terror countries should continue to exercise pressure on Pakistan without lowering vigilance so that it complied with the stipulations without compromising with terror menace. Pakistan has a poor track record in containing terror particularly in waging terror acts across in India. This must be throttled at any cost.





Turkish President Erdogan's most recent statement in supporting Pakistan on FATF does not augur well at all and so are the much hyped articulations of Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahatir Mohammad encouraged by China who is maintaining a consistent stand in supporting Pakistan and its homegrown terrorists. They must realise that they are doing more harm to the tenets of peace by such outrageous posturing for no convincing reasons.



The writer is a security analyst and a columnist on topical issues. Views expressed are personal

