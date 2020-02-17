A tribute to Professor Anisuzzaman on his birthday





Professor Anisuzzaman is a name deeply inscribed in the world of Bengali language, literature and culture. Like in Bangladesh he is highly revered in India. Being a person from Bengali literature, Professor Anisuzzaman had also left an indelible mark in other branches of academics such as English, Political Science, History, Economics and others.





This writer from the Indian state of West Bengal being so close to this Great Savant bestow profound reverence upon this person because knowledge of multiple subjects apart from Bengali language and literature.







According to Professor Anisuzzaman, in order to gain knowledge on key subject, one must be thorough on other subjects so that education in life achieves totality of its own. It is on February 17, every year his birth anniversary is observed but on a smaller scale. Still in Bangladesh his birth anniversary is celebrated on a broader scale but in the Indian state of West Bengal we find that his birth anniversary is celebrated among selective cultural groups.





If humanities students turn upon the pages of history then it will be traced out that in West Bengal he is deeply reminisced among the academicians of literature, art and culture. One point always tickles my mind merely observing the birthday of this Great scholar do suffice everything or more is required in order to portray positive feature to the society.







To be more affirmative in this regard modern generations irrespective of males and females may due reverence towards his entire creativities so that Professor Anisuzzaman's thoughts get deeply impacted in the mind of modern generations.







This particular feature about Professor Anisuzzaman will be read by my elite readers on the time of his birthday which falls on February 17, 2019, or little prior to that will have one reflection on our mind that person of this stature should be alive for some more years in this eternity.







The way the modern society is leading to blessings from erudite person of the level of Professor Anisuzzaman is deeply adored. Throughout his long innings of 82 years Professor Anisuzzaman always preached to the modern generations to be more transparent oriented and also should development creative bent of mind.





He never discriminated between people of any strata of society rather according to him each and every citizen of our society should be treated as identical. Rather this veteran Professor of Dhaka University always appealed to modern citizens that best way to develop self is by way of enriching knowledge of diverse types.







Professor Anisuzzaman, having completed his masters in Bengali language and literature, is an well versed personality in academic disciplines like English, Political Science, History, Philosophy, Sociology, different branches of science etc. This was expressed vividly in most of his writings.







According to him, education never remains complete unless and until we do possess wide gamut of knowledge in all branches of academic disciplines. Till date he remains engrossed in all branches of knowledge. Professor Anisuzzaman, in his prolong innings of 82 years and above have been instrumental in writing various works in both mother language and English language.





Till date at this age Professor Anisuzzaman remains ever active as ever. Every Wednesday he comes to Dhaka University. Apart from Wednesday's class he is associated various other academic institutions of Dhaka city plus other cities of Bangladesh. Also in some academic institutions of India Professor Anisuzzaman is deeply associated of which mostly are from West Bengal.





The way modern societies are becoming highly calumnies hence it is apparent that erudite person of the level of Professor Anisuzzaman should remain alive within us for many more years. His views and values will remain relevant to us in the coming days. In the end my deepest homage to him shall remain upon him forever.



The writer is a freelance contributor

based in Kolkata

