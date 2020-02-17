GP launches digital care app

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman, sign language expert Arafat Sultana Lata with actor and singer Tahsan Khan and other officials of Grameenphone pose for a photo during the launching of digital care app at a hotel in the capital on Sunday.

Grameenphone has recently launched an initiative themed, 'Kothagulo Hariye Na Jak Shobder Obhabe,' to inspire all of us to learn sign language and thus enable us to communicate to hearing and speech impaired near and dear ones around us. In continuation to this effort, Grameenphone launched sign-line digital care dedicated for the hearing and speech impaired community at a hotel in the capital on Sunday.







Through this initiative, Grameenphone has incorporated sign language based digital care service in its official website and its self-service digital care app MyGP. Furthermore, the 'Kothagulo Hariye Na Jak Shobder Obhabe' campaign will enable interested members of the community to learn the basics of sign language through a tutorial video by sign language expert Arafat Sultana Lata.







Enable them to communicate with their near and dear ones, who are either speech or hearing impaired. Anyone can access this sign language video tutorial from Grameenphone's official website and YouTube channel.







Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman reiterated Grameenphone's commitment to the society at the event and said, "Benefits of Communication technology must reach and include everyone in our society. Now we are a family of 76.5million, and it is our responsibility to serve everyone in our network, including hearing and speech impaired community. Integration of 'sign-line,' a sign-language based video call service on MyGP, and www.grameenphone.com will help us serve to millions in special need."



During the event, a team of sign-language experts led by Arafat Sultana Lata sang, Ekusher Gaan 'Amar Bhai Er Rokte Rangano'. The event was also attended by Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer, Nafees Anwar Choudhury, Head of Marketing, Khairul Basher, Head of Communications of Grameenphone and acclaimed actor and singer Tahsan Khan.







