Tiger Shroff is on an all time high with his upcoming movie 'Baaghi 3's trailer receiving all the praises in the world. Earlier, the makers of 'Baaghi 3' dropped a BTS video on the maki of the high octane action packed trailer.







Sharing the same on his social media, Tiger opened up about his feelings on the trailer and how he felt shooting for the movie. Tiger shared, "I don't think I've ever been as scared doing action as I have been during 'Baaghi 3'."

Leave Your Comments