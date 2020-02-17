Resolutions for relationship





Tammy Chan





It doesn't matter whether you're dating, newly engaged or already married, we all need a li'l reminder sometimes about why we choose to be with that person in the first place. For some of you, 2016 could have been a rough year with unnecessary fights, failed Tinder dates and unexpected breakups, but for the rest of you, it might have been the beginning of something new cos you reached a new relationship milestone, got married or announced a pregnancy.





There are so many ways you and your partner can grow stronger as a couple, but if your goal is to make 2017 your best year yet, then here's what you need to do:



1. Don't dwell on the past





Before embracing the New Year, it's best to leave all the bad thoughts and memories of the past year behind. Make a note of all the things that are still bothering you and share them with your partner. Tell him/her about your feelings and what changes you expect to see and let him do the same to you. Then once it's all out in the open, forgive each other for any wrongs so you'll finally be able to let go and start afresh.



2. Make a bucket list together





Why make a checklist for yourself when you can make one that suits the both of you? For example, if your goal is to be more adventurous in 2017, then why not rope your partner in and make a combined list of new things to try? Not only will this bring you closer, you'll also be able to create new memories together!



3. Turn the tech off





Now, this is something all of us are guilty of not being able to do. And especially if you're already married, the worst way to go to bed is by dozing off whilst scrolling your smartphones! We're so wrapped up in our gadgets that we forget how to communicate with one another. Here's a fun challenge: put both your phones away during dinner and whoever touches it first has to pay the bill!



4. Stop comparing





One of the main things I've learnt this year is to manage my expectations and not expect perfection (be it in myself or my other half). Yes, you may not be leading a jet-setting lifestyle or your boyfriend may not be able to take great #OOTD shots of you like those of that girl you follow on Instagram, but that doesn't mean your own relationship is any less special. Always remember that social media is only present to mess with your mind and you lose the game when you start asking your partner, "why can't we be like that?"



5. Show more affection





It's the little things like holding hands, cuddling while watching TV and greeting each other every morning and night that makes being in a relationship meaningful. Shower him with hugs and kisses, and tell him you love him whenever you can. Life is short, that's why we should never take the people we love for granted.



6. Be present…





…emotionally and physically. Pay attention to him and listen when he needs a shoulder to cry on as nothing sucks more than the feeling of being ignored. Avoid bringing your work home if you can so that instead of being buried in your laptop all night, you can both spend time learning more about each other or even going out on date nights.



The writer is a freelancer

