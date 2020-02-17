Kiara treats herself with tropical zea

l

Kiara Advani just made us fall in love with her again. The gorgeous actress shared her recent photo shoot on Instagram wishing her fans and netizens a very happy Valentine's Day as she brings in summer, fun and refreshing vibes with beautiful holiday silhouettes and colorful accessories.







She looks stunning in the tropical background. In the first picture, the actress is wearing a cream hat that screams vacation and she adds more color to the look with beautiful multi-colored danglers. She illuminates her face with brown shadow, brown golden lips, and bronzer.





In the second, fourth and fifth picture the diva looks more sizzling in a golden bodysuit she accessorizes it with a signature golden neckpiece to add to the pizzazz of the frame as she poses playing with her hair sensually.







The third picture shows the actress in a red bikini along with a white and red polka dot shrug over it the actress deftly plays with the camera to look candid she adds bling to the outfit with another pair of danglers.





