Bieber releases new album 'Changes'

Pop singer Justin Bieber released his much-anticipated new album 'Changes' on Friday. The 25-year-old shared the news of his album release on Instagram by sharing a brief snippet of the original song. The two minutes and 16-seconds long audio falls dominantly on the softer side.







The singer's wife, Hailey Baldwin, was all praise for him and extended her congratulations for the album release. As she shared a poster of the album on Instagram, she wrote in the captions: "couldn't be happier that people can finally hear this album.. Could not be more proud of you, could not be more in love with you. congratulations on an amazing album baby. #CHANGES" Bieber's album also features 'Yummy', 'Get Me', and 'Intentions.'

