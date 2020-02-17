Robbie set to work with Bale



Actress Margot Robbie will soon be seen alongside actor Christian Bale in David O. Russells next film. Russell will direct the film from his own script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.







Matthew Budman produces the project, reports variety.com. Russell had been considering options in the last few months while waiting for the right cast to come together for the project. With Bale and Robbie's schedules opening, the opportunity to direct his first film since 2015's 'Joy' is set in the right direction.







In 2019, Robbie was seen in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', where she played Sharon Tate, as well as 'Bombshell'. The role earned her some of the best reviews of her career, as well as her second Oscar nomination. She was most recently seen in 'Birds Of Prey' reprising her role of Harley Quinn.





