Alliance Franchise de Dhaka will be hosting a piano recital organized by the students of the piano workshop at its Café la Véranda on Monday, 17 February 2020 from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm. The students will perform exclusive renditions of pieces by venerable composers like Kim Jisoo, Johan Pachelbel, Chopin, Johann Sebastian Bach, among others. The hour-long recital will be coordinated by Shirajus Salekin, the coordinator of the piano workshop.

Leave Your Comments