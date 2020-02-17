Soothe your soles





Ayren Jackson-Cannady







Pounding workouts. Tight shoes. Your poor feet take a beating every day. These pampering secrets and healing techniques will speed them into sandal-ready shape.



Pedicure How-To





You run every morning but don't want your feet to show it. Soften tired tootsies with these pampering moves for active girls from Robbie Schaeffer of Rob/B Salon, an OPI concept salon in Studio City, California.





Step 1: Fill the tub with a few inches of warm water and a capful of sea salts, a natural muscle relaxer. Soak your feet for five minutes to reduce swelling.





Step 2: Cut toenails straight across, then round the pointy edges with a file, to prevent ingrown nails.





Step 3: Using circular motions, scrub feet and calves with a skin polisher, to remove dead cells.





Step 4: Instead of shaving off calluses completely - exercisers need them as protective padding - apply a callus softener that is packed with nonabrasive chemical exfoliators, like alpha hydroxy acids, on the bottom of each foot. After a few minutes, rub soles with a file until smooth to the touch.





Step 5: Rinse feet, pat dry, and apply cuticle oil to prevent hangnails. Then layer on a moisturizer made with super-emollient petrolatum.



Top Coats





Be bold. These colors are bright, versatile, and ultra-fun to wear.





Green day: Rich jewel tones, will resist flaking if you swipe an extra thin dab of the polish on just the tips of your nails.





Orange you glad? For a low-key look, try a poppy shade. It has fewer pigment particles than darker hues, so it won't show chips as easily, says Jin Soon, a manicurist in New York City.





Rock star: Prevent polishes from clumping by letting each coat dry for two minutes before swiping on another layer.

Purple power: Add a layer of shiny topcoat to keep vivid shades looking sophisticated. Bonus: This polish is scented, so you'll get whiffs of yummy grape soda.



Post-Workout Feet Treats





A little tootsie TLC after a sweat session goes a long way. Here's what to do in the locker room to rejuvenate your feet - and get them ready for round two.



Do a Clean Sweep





At the gym, rub a squirt of hand sanitizer on your feet after showering to guard against foot infections.



Sun-Proof Your Soles





If you're going out in sandals, dust a little mineral makeup with SPF onto the tops of your feet to cancel out UV rays.





Freshen Up





No time for a shower? Combat odor by wiping sweaty feet with cleansing cloths made with refreshing mint.



Give Feet a Facial





Hydrate parched heels by coating them with a mask. Sit in the steam room for five minutes to help the moisturizing ingredients penetrate.



Block Blisters





Protect irritated areas by putting a small piece of tissue over them and covering with soft, breathable moleskin.



Stay Salon Safe





Be on the lookout for these health hazards at your next pro pedicure appointment.



Nail No-No: Bare walls





If you don't see a state license displayed, the nail technicians may not be properly trained, says Paul Betschart, DPM, a podiatrist in New York City. Ask if they're certified. If they can't show you a license, head to another salon.



Nail No-No: Whirlpools





Because they're difficult to clean, whirlpools are a breeding ground for bacteria. "Buy a small jar of whirlpool sanitizing solution at a medical supply store and bring it with you," Dr. Betschart says. "Three drops in the water will eliminate most germs."





Nail No-No: Cuticle clippers





The tough skin around your toenail keeps out germs, preventing infection, and should never be removed with cutters. Ask your manicurist to gently push cuticles back instead.



Nail No-No: Pumice stones





These porous stones are germ carriers. Purchase your own and take them to the salon. Sanitize the stones after each use by cleaning them with soap and water and soaking them overnight in rubbing alcohol.



The writer is a freelancer

