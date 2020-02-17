Kareena Kapoor fits the bill



Kareena Kapoor's last release Good Newwz has been a hit and the Punjabi character Deepti Batra that she played in the film too got its share of accolades along with the film doing well.







Her earlier character of Kalindi Puri in Veere Di Wedding also was a hit with the chick flick going on to make moolah at the box office. Her two earlier releases - Ki And Ka and Udta Punjab - both films, which went on to make money, had her clearly in Punjabi characters - Kia Bansal and Preet Sahani.





And now yet again, her look in Laal Singh Chaddha, which sees her playing a Punjabi girl in love with Laal Singh Chaddha, played by Aamir Khan, is out. In fact, Aamir's back is seen in the new poster that was put out by Aamir Khan on Valentine's Day as Kareena does not have a personal social media account.





"Kareena profoundly fits the Punjabi girl character and the fact that there is not much makeup on her face suggests that she is playing an older character for this scene in the film.





Kareena obviously has a younger version if they have adapted the screenplay in the same manner like Forrest Gump on which the film is based," opines an industry source. Interestingly, her next release Takht has her in a royal Mughal character and will well break her Punjabi streak in films.









