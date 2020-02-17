MI kick off IPL against CSK on March 29



The 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 29 with the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the 2019 runner-up Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium at the Wankhede in the IPL opener, the IPL governing council confirmed on Saturday.







The franchises also confirmed that there will be no double-headers on Saturday in this edition of the tournament.The encounter will be followed by Delhi Capitals home clash against the Kings XI Punjab on the 30th in Delhi. RCB then kick off their campaign against KKR on the 31st.





From the last tournament, there are a few changes to the schedule - mainly, double-headers on Saturday have been scrapped by the league. However, the change is only on Saturdays, with Sundays continuing to be the day of double-headers in the tournament.







Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, play their first home game on April 1 against Mumbai Indians followed by CSK's home clash against Rajasthan Royals on April 2. Kolkata Knight Riders, KXIP and RR host their first home game on April 3,4 and 5 respectively to open the account of home games. RR's first home game is also incidentally in the first double-header clash, with MI playing the RCB earlier in the day.



The last encounter of the season - RCB against MI will be played on Sunday, May 17 before the top four teams take on each other in the qualifiers. The date for the qualifiers and the final, however, has not been yet confirmed by the league. CSK confirmed the opener on Twitter, posting their entire schedule.







