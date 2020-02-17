AIUB Premier League Cricket Tournament begins

The participating teams of the AIUB Premier League Cricket Tournament 2020 pose for a photo session during the inauguration ceremony at the university playground on Sunday. -AIUB



The AIUB Premier League Cricket Tournament 2020 was inaugurated by Honorable Vice Chancellor Dr. Carmen Z Lamagna at the university playground on Sunday.







18 teams from all the departments of AIUB are taking part in the tournament. In the day's opening match of the week-long tournament, EEE Blasters and CS Cyclones played against each other. At the opening ceremony, along with the students and other high officials of the university were also present.







The tournament will be held as per international T-10 format. It is noteworthy that AIUB is the Education Partner of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), under which around 22 national cricket players study in various academic programs.





Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Abu Haider Rony, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Akbar Ali Khan, Kamrul Hasan Rabbi, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Junayed Siddique, Tanbir Hayder are to mention some of renowned ones. Some of them are expected to take part in this tournament from their respective department.

