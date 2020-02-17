Central Zone, East Zone smell victory

Walton Central Zone batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrating his double century against BCB South Zone on day three in the BCL at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground, Cox's Bazar on Sunday. -Collected



BCB South Zone will have to survive 90 overs with only six second-innings wickets intact on the final day of the ongoing Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) to avoid losing to Walton Central Zone.





South Zone have six wickets left and will go into today's final day without their front-line batsmen after a confrontational and tense day's cricket at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground, Cox's Bazar. At the close on day three, South Zone were fighting hard at 159 for four with Shamsur Rahman on 44 and Nasum Ahmed not out one. They trailed Central Zone by 384 runs.





Shuvagata Hom declared Central Zone's second innings at the overnight score of 385-8 with double centurion Najmul Hossain Shanto was unbeaten till the end and South Zone who made a bizarre first innings declaration, got off to a shaky start, losing Shahriar Nafees for five in the second over.







Opener Anamul Haque and middle order batsman Fazle Mahmud shared a partnership of 87 while Anamul charging with 119-ball 83. He clubbed nine sixes and five fours in his entertaining knock before he was removed by Shuvagata Hom. Mehedi Hasan Miraz was the terrorized with the ball in the final session as he brought two crucial breakthroughs including set batsman Fazle Mahmud's wicket.







Earlier South Zone captain Abdur Razzak made a bold innings declaration despite below-par total to deny Central Zone's bonus point. But, the decision looked backfired when Central Zone batsman Shanto smashed 253 runs innings to put his side comfortable position. The left hander decorated his patient knock with 25 fours and nine sixes.







Shanto reached his double century during the post lunch session. He then attacked South Zone bowlers with Zabid Hossain with a quick 91-run stand for the seventh wicket where wicketkeeper Zabid contributed 36 runs.







Meanwhile, in another day of complete and utter dominance from Islami Bank East Zone and abject batting from North Zone, the third round match between the two side is headed one way - to the gleeful arms of the East Zone at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox's Bazar.







Off spinner Nayeem Hasan removed Junaid Siddique and skipper Naeem Islam before North Zone finished day three on a precarious 145-5 and staring defeat with overall 86 run lead.







Earlier, East Zone gave a good fight in the morning session thanks to outstanding innings from Yasir Ali, who made 165 helped East Zone finish the second innings on 331 all out, with a lead of 59. North Zone spinner Sunzamul Islam tried his best with ball by claiming seven wickets 115 runs.







East Zone then heaped the pressure on North Zone with five wickets in the last two sessions. North Zone ended an as-disappointing-as-they-come Day 4 floundering on 145 for five - Mushfiqur Rahim (23, 77b) and Mahidul Islam Ankon (22, 36b) at the crease.







Young paceman Hasan Mahmud provided East Zone with a dream start, snaring opener Rony Talukdar with the fifth over of the innings. Left arm spinner Saqlain Sajib kept up the pressure by castling Tanbir Hayder for 14.





Junaid Siddique (36) and skipper Naeem Islam (35) then batted positively with the high hopes of ending the day without further loss. But off spinner Nayeem Hasan dismissed the duo in the final session to help his side slice through North Zone's middle-order as the side took full control.

