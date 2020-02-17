BCB announces 16-man squad for Dhaka Test

Riyad rested, Hasan and Yasir get maiden call-up



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced the 16-man squad for the lone Test against Zimbabwe, which will start on 22 February in Dhaka.







The 16-member squad has four changes from the team that had toured Pakistan earlier this month for the Test match in Rawalpindi. The players left out are batsmen Mahmud Ullah and Soumya Sarker and pacers Rubel Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain.







Mushfiqur Rahim returns to the side after opting out of the Test against Pakistan. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz is also back after recovering from an injury while there are recalls for left-arm paceman Mustafizur Rahman and fellow speedster Taskin Ahmed. The uncapped cricketers in the squad are batsman Yasir Ali Chowdhury and fast bowler Hasan Mahmud.





Chairman of BCB National Selection Panel Minhajul Abedin said: "I believe we have selected the best possible Test squad under present circumstances. There is a very nice blend of experience and potential.





It is unfortunate that some players had to miss out but our priority has been to ensure balance and continuity. We felt that Mahmudullah needed a break from the red ball. Al-Amin has niggles and that's why we thought he should be given the time to be fully ready for the limited overs matches where he is more important.



Rubel is not part of our red ball plans for the moment. Soumya had applied for a leave and therefore has not been considered." "We think Hasan Mahmud and Yasir Ali Chowdhury have tremendous potential and they are very much part of our future plans." Minhajul Abedin added.







Meanwhile, BCB also announced the BCB XI for the two-day practice match against Zimbabwe scheduled at the BKSP on 18-19 February 2020. The team has six players who were part of the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup winning side.





Squad





Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Litton Kumer Das, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir ali Chowdhury.



Squad for two-day practice match: Naim Sheikh, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Akbar Ali, Al Amin(Jr.), Fardin Ani, Shoriful Islam, Sumon Khan, Makidul Islam Mugdho, Aminul Islam Biplob, Rishad Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim.





