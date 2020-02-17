Book fair turns into festival of all in port city

Book lovers crowd a pavilion in search of books suiting their interest during the month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair at MA Aziz Stadium adjoining gymnasium square in the Port City. -AA



The Amar Ekushey Granthamela has turned into a festival as the month-long mega extravaganza has become an excellent knowledge sharing platform of authors, researchers and book lovers.The stall attendants were seen busy dealing with the visitors and big smiles flashed on the face of the publishers as the holiday crowds flocked to different stalls and pavilions.





The organizers of the fair arranged different program including essay writings, painting, discussion and cultural function for children on the occasion of children's hour. Children mainly thronged different stalls and many of them were seen buying books on fairy tales, ghosts, puzzles, alphabets, cartoons and comic books.





The Amar Ekushey Book Fair has now become a festival of all ages of people. This is a great success of the book fair. This book fair was held in a limited scale Gradually the fair is widening its scale because of huge response of writers, book lovers and publishing houses. The people of all ages eagerly keep waiting for the fair throughout year to buy new books of their favorite writers, share and exchange on literary works.







Luz Maria Lopez said, "I am deeply touched with impressive creative works of Rabindranath Tagore. I want to know Bangla literature and culture. That is why I have come to Bangladesh as a participant of Ekushey Grantha Mela.Amar Ekhushey Boi Mela began at MA Aziz Stadium adjoining gymnasium square in the Port City organized by the Chattogram City Corporation on Monday.





Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud formally inaugurated the second Boimela in the port city by releasing balloons , festoons etc following the hoisting of national flag at 5 pm in the evening .





Chief Patron of the Book Fair and city mayor AJM Nasir Uddin hoisted the City Corporation flag on the occasion duly played by national anthem. Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said during the last 11years Bangladesh could achieve recorded development if positive politics was prevailing .







He said , on behalf of BNP, a numbers of allegations against the Dhaka city corporation election to the diplomats working in the capital through visiting their residences. He said to pursue the diplomats about the internal matters of the country, is a mere shame for the citizens of the country in home and abroad.







Dr. Hasan Mahmud urges the BNP leaders not to undermine the image of the country and govt to others through allegations against govt. He said if BNP had any allegations regarding election , it should go to the Election commission. Infor Minister hails the city mayor of arranging such a fair to inspire the students and intellectuals.





He also called upon city corporation for providing prizes among the students to become addicted in books. About 205 stalls have been installed including 118 publishers of Dhaka and 40 publishers of Chattogram.







Beside Book Fair, discussion meting, recitation of Rabindra , Nazrul songs, poem presentations, recitations, debates, children fair, journos rally, quiz and drawing competition will be arranged. The fair will remain open from 3 pm to 9 pm every day upto29 February , City Corporations sources said. Mentionable , Boi mela formally started from 1972 in Dhaka and first of its kind begins in the port city from 2019.





Since 1972, Ekushey Book Fair has been an annual celebration for the writers and literary enthusiasts of the country. Every year, February 'Amar Ekushey Granthomela' becomes a place where thousands gather to buy or browse through what the publishing houses and writers have amassed in the form of books as part of the celebration of Bengali language.







Ekushey Book Fair starts from the 1st February and enjoys a month-long run. However, book lovers will still have 28 days to graze on the new and old harvests throughout the month as 2020 is a leap year and February has an additional day.





The book fair commemorates the historical language movement that took place on February 21, 1952. Students of the University of Dhaka and other political activists in the then East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, protested against the decision of West Pakistani rulers to make Urdu the state language - they continued their agitation defying a curfew. The police fired rounds of bullets on the procession.







Five among the agitators died who are officially recognized as 'Language Martyrs'. They are Abul Barkat, Abdul Jabbar, Rafiquddin Ahmad, Abdus Salam, Shafiur Rahman and others. Apart from observing the International Mother Language day, Bangla Academy has dedicated this year's book fair to the founding president of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





To observe the centennial birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the government of Bangladesh has announced the commemoration of 2020-2021 as the Mujib Year. As the part of this, the month-long festival will also include special sessions on Mujib, seminars, discussions and cultural festivals.







Organisers are going to set up some additional installations in the fair premises. Law enforcers are taking strict security measures in and around the fairground including bringing the whole area under the surveillance of CCTV camera.

