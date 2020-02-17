UN launches project to improve environment in Cox'sbazar

Three United Nations (UN) agencies, in association with the Bangladesh government, launched a project here yesterday aiming to mitigate deforestation and improve livelihood opportunities in Cox's Bazar.



The 'Safe Access to Fuel and Energy Plus Livelihoods (SAFE Plus) Project' is a joint scheme of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO),







the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the World Food Programme (WFP) to address environmental degradation through avenues like distribution of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and stoves, reforestation, and improved access to food production through livelihood programming, a joint press release said. Reports BSS.





The LPG stove and gas distributions lessen the need for people to collect firewood, causing further damage to the environment. The reforestation activities rehabilitate unique forest reserves and protect natural resources.





The livelihoods and self-reliance programming bolsters food production and business opportunities for the host community through which they can benefit economically.The three-year project was designed in partnership with government agencies to increase collaboration among several sectors. "





The Disaster Management and Relief Ministry is delighted to be working with the UN to address the environmental issues in Cox's Bazar, and we urge development partners to further support this," Senior Secretary of the ministry Shah Kamal said at the launching ceremony. "





SAFEPlus capitalises on the technical capacities of the three UN agencies and government partners to meet the evolving needs of the people of Cox's Bazar," said Robert Simpson, FAO Represe-ntative in Bangladesh."It is expected to have significant multiplier effects - from improved food and nutrition security, to sustainable management of natural resources, increased livelihood opportunities, and strengthened social cohesion," he said.





"IOM is delighted to announce SAFE Plus as a programme that addresses both the human and the environmental needs of the refugees and host community," said Giorgi Gigauri, chief of Mission of IOM Bangladesh."Protecting our environment and improving livelihood opportunities is key to ensuring food security for people in Cox's Bazar," said Richard Ragan, country representative for WFP. "





By working together with other UN agencies, we are ensuring we have a comprehensive and well-rounded programme that addresses the underlying causes of environmental degradation whilst simultaneously improving livelihoods opportunities for people in Cox's Bazar," he added.





Throughout this year, SAFE Plus will reach households in the host community with a livelihoods programme, technical support will be provided to farmers' to increase the production of high-demand vegetables, and reforestation activities will continue.



