



Otto Stern was a German-American physicist and Nobel laureate in physics. He was the second most nominated person for a Nobel Prize with 82 nominations in the years 1925-1945 (most times nominated is Arnold Sommerfeld with 84 nominations), ultimately winning in 1943. Stern was born into a Jewish family (father Oskar Stern (1850-1919), a mill owner,





and mother Eugenia née Rosenthal (from Rawitsch in Poznan, 1863-1907)) in Sohrau (now ?ory) in Upper Silesia, the German Empire's Kingdom of Prussia (now in Poland). Otto Stern had a brother, Kurt, who became a noted botanist in Frankfurt, and three sisters. He studied in Freiburg im Breisgau, Munich and Breslau, now Wroc?aw in Lower Silesia. During the 1930s, he was a visiting professor at the University of California, Berkeley.



