'Biman makes Tk 423 cr profit this year'



State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali on Sunday said the Biman Bangladesh Airlines has made a profit of Taka 423 crore in six months in the current fiscal year.





"Biman has made a profit of Taka 423 crore in the last six months from July to December 2019," he said while responding to a starred question made by treasury bench lawmaker Abul Kalam Azad of Jamalpur-1 in the House, reports BSS.





In 2018-2019, the national flag carrier earned a net profit of Taka 217.80 crore, said the state minister, adding that the total earning during this period was Taka 5,795 crore and the expenditure was Taka 5,777.10 crore.





Regarding the corruption, he said the administration of Biman Bangladesh Airlines has already been reshuffled, keeping a target to curb corruption and expenditure of the national airlines. So, the corruption of Biman has been reduced drastically, he added.





At present, Mahbub Ali said the ticket selling and seat booking of the national airlines has already been opened for the public with the launching of a mobile app named 'Biman Airlines'.Bangladesh Biman is now operating 18 aircrafts to 17 international destinations in 12 countries and 7 stations under the domestic route.





