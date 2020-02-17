Ex-state minister Rahmat Ali passes away



Awami League (AL) advisory council member, former LGRD state minister and MP, advocate Md Rahmat Ali died at a city hospital Sunday morning at the age of 76. He breathed his last around 7:30 am while undergoing treatment, said family sources, reports BSS.





He had been suffering from prolonged kidney disease and diabetes. He left behind wife, one daughter and two sons along with a host of relatives, friends and well wishers to mourn his death. Rahmat was elected as Member of Parliament for five times from Gazipur-3 constituency. President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mourned the death of Advocate Rahmat Ali.







In separate condolence messages, they expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death. They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members of the freedom fighter.





