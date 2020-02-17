Savar RMG workers block road



A group of readymade garment workers blocked the Savar Mirpur regional road in Savar's Birulia area demanding outstanding dues on Sunday morning. The workers claimed that at least five of their colleagues were injured after being assaulted by the police in front of Sark Knitwear Limited garments, reports UNB.





They said the authorities announced shutting down the factory for an indefinite period in the morning instead of paying salaries of 500 workers.This prompted the workers to block the Savar-Mirpur regional road, causing massive traffic gridlock on both sides.







Police and the workers are facing off in the area. Savar model police station's officer-in-charge Zakaria Hossain said they were trying to contact the factory owners for clearing dues of the workers. Sark Knitwear Limited managing director Md Jubaidur Rahaman could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.





