The untold story of border killings

Cattle smuggling is one of the common cross-border crimes.



Bangladesh shares its 4,096-km international border with India where the border runs along West Bengal for 2,216 km, Assam 263 km, Meghalaya 443 km, Tripura 856 km and Mizoram 318 km. Topography of Bangladesh-India border is characterized by plains, river-bed, hills, forest and many cultivation as well as settlements till the last inch of the border. Bangladesh has 32 border districts whilst India has five border provinces.







While economic relations between the two countries have been growing rapidly since the early 1990s, the borders are troubled due to smuggling of cattle, gold, drugs, arms and ammunition, human trafficking etc, a major challenge for the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Often, there are allegations of border killings while protecting the border by BSF of India.





The Indian government has to deal with cross border smuggling particularly cattle. Border population which has ethnic similarity on both sides, often indulge in smuggling activities for easy money. Low key handlers mostly living in border areas carry out most of the trans-shipment of the cattle across the borders. There are about 68 smuggling corridors and 149 sensitive villages on the West Bengal border alone.







This trade is illegal in India but the moment the cattle traders enter Bangladesh then they can pay the custom charges and the trade becomes legalized. In the Bangladesh- India border region, there is a huge market of cattle. Bangladesh has a market of more than 500 million US dollars which cannot be served by domestic supply alone.







Moreover during the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the demand for cattle increases manifold. An estimated 1.5 million cows are moved across the border each year. A calf sells for Tk 40,000 during the Eid-ul-Zuha in Bangladesh, while the price on the Indian side is around Tk 2,500 to Rs 3,500. Fully-grown cattle sell for Tk 80,000 to Tk 1.15 lakh during the Eid in Bangladesh,







while Indian prices of bovine are about Tk 45,000. Cross-border trade of cattle is estimated to be worth Tk 5,000 crore a year. For cattle-runners, therefore, the reward seems to overwhelmingly outweigh the risks. Even children are employed in this trade by cattle smugglers.





BSF is facing a lot of challenges along Indo-BD border mainly in West Bengal due to its vulnerability for cattle smuggling, fence breaches and attack on BSF duty personnel by miscreants/cattle syndicates of both the countries.







The peculiar nature of the border, crisscrossed with rivers/nullahs, char lands and thickly populated border areas sometimes upto zero line increases the vulnerability further. Cattle smugglers (rakhals) in a group of upto 250-300 manage to enter inside Indian territory taking advantage of darkness,





fog, high growth of elephant grass/sarkanda, nullahs etc from the general area of riverine border of Sectors Berhampore and Malda. Such movement of rakhals in small groups of 40-50 also takes place on few occasions where there is fenced border after cutting as well as through gaps of the unfenced border in Kolkata and Krishnanagar sectors.







They are always equipped with arms/ammunition such as dah, sickles, daggers, bamboo sticks, high beam torches etc. On many occasions, they have also been found in possession of country made bombs (popularly known as socket bombs in local area) and pistols/revolvers.





Smugglers also use floods in the river to devise new methods- the heads of the bovines are placed between two banana tree trunks and bound together before they are pushed in the water. The smugglers drop cattle mainly at places where the river is over 700-800 meters wide.





After being tied with banana trunks and ropes, the cattle are dropped in monsoon-water laden rivers from Malda, Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts. The water currents take the cattle to Bangladesh. The BSF has also recovered cows with Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) tied around their necks aimed at targeting troops who try to catch them.







This cruel method potentially lead to fatal injuries to both the cattle and force personnel, in case the crude bomb is triggered during handling. Few such cattle, with an IED placed inside a small aluminum canister tied around their neck, were recovered from the river near the Harudanga border post along the south Bengal frontier.





There have also been instances of secret tunnels dug up, by the miscreants, between Bangladesh and India. This came to light when a route with a secret tunnel with one end located at Karimganj, India was discovered.





The man-made tunnel used fitted drain pipes and to stay hidden, the cover of the dense forest. Apart from these innovative ways of trafficking the animal, smugglers also attach heavy wood logs to the animal's legs and raft them across the river to reach the shore of the neighboring country. This leads to several cows arriving dead on the spot.







BSF is often criticized for the extrajudicial killings of Bangladesh nationals along the borders but the fact is that BSF is compelled to open fire in self-defence and have themselves suffered casualties.







BSF's Tushar Kanti Das was killed by the smugglers on 14 September 2017 at Angrail, West Bengal and commandant Dipak Mondal died in similar circumstances on 16 October 2017 in Tripura. Mondal and his teammates were attacked with stones, bricks and sharp-edged weapons. He was also hit by a four-wheeler being used by the smugglers.





In June 2019, Bangladeshi violent cattle smugglers hurled bombs at a group of BSF Jawans when intercepted resulting in one BSF jawan losing his arm. On 12th January 2020, the cattle smugglers attacked a patrolling party with sharp weapons at the Ghormara Char area, which is adjacent to the Indo-Bangladesh border under the South Salmara Mankachar district.





In retaliation, the BSF jawans opened fire resulting in death of one cattle smuggler on the spot. One jawan, identified as Sunil Kumar, was seriously injured in the attack. The cattle smugglers had also snatched a rifle from the BSF which was later recovered by the police.





