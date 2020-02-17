Dr Moyeen seeks 'situational approach'



BNP senior leader Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan has said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia would have been freed by the time had there been a 'civilized' government in the country.





He came up with remarks while addressing a discussion arranged by Gonotantra Forum at the National Press Club on Sunday deman-ding BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's release and pro-per treatment.Dr Moyeen said, "It's fact that we couldn't free our leader Khaleda Zia over the last two years. It's also true that we put in our efforts to free her."







He further said their party observed sit-in, token-hunger strike programmes, formed human chains, and staged demonstrations in a peaceful manner demanding their chairperson's release. "These programs would have worked to free her, had there been a civilized government."





Dr Moyeen, a BNP standing committee member, said their party must work out a strategy to have Khaleda freed by evaluating the real situation of the present Bangladesh."I don't believe that we'll be able to free Khaleda Zia by denying the reality of current Bangladesh. It's the hard reality," he observed.





The BNP leader alleged that the government has imprisoned Khaleda as it fears her and the country's people. "She's convicted in conspiratorial cases by controlling the judiciary."







