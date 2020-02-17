Ctg city polls on Mar 29



Election to Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) and by-elections to Bogura-1 and Jashore -6 seat will be held on March 29. Election Commission senior secretary MD Alamgir announced the election schedule after a meeting on Sunday. The Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 seats fell vacant following the deaths of AL MPs Abdul Mannan and Ismat Ara Sadique.





As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the deadline for the submission of nomination papers is February 27 while the scrutiny of nomination papers is on March 1 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is March 8. The election symbol will be allotted on March 9.Awami League on Saturday picked Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, joint general secretary of Chattogram city unit of the party, to contest the CCC mayoral election.





Leave Your Comments