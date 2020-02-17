Govt to consider if Khaleda appeals for parole: Quader



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said if an application is filed for BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's release on parole, the government will consider it. He was talking to reporters at his Secretariat office in the city on Sunday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Releasing Khaleda Zia is a not a government's matter, rather it's a court's matter. But if BNP or Khaleda's family members apply for her release on parole through the home ministry, the government will consider it as per the rules and procedures."







Quader said BNP is divided on the issue of Khaleda's release from jail as some of its leaders are saying they will get her freed through movement, while others are demanding her release on parole on humanitarian grounds considering her physical condition.





The minister said there is nothing happening behind the curtain over Khaleda's release.It is natural that the BNP Secretary General can make a phone call to discuss the matter of Khaleda's release and there is no reason to play hide and seek, he added.





About the recent cabinet reshuffle, the minister said it was aimed at boosting performance and there is no possibility of further change in the cabinet shortly but it might happen later.





